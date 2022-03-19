The Saturday Show with John Masterson on Saturday 19th March

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan tells us about plants with Irish roots and how to care for your garden at this time of the year.

13-year old entrepreneur Liadh Nolan, was acknowledged by Cathaoirleach as one of the Female Student Innovators in Carlow as part of the Student Enterprise Programme. She chats to us about her small business Sew What?

Editor Marie-Claire Logue all about the book “Being Irish: 101 Views on Irish Identity Today”.

Pat Shortt in studio to talk about “Well” by Pat Shortt and Faye Shortt. Catch them at Hotel Kilkenny on Friday, 25th March and at VISUAL Carlow on Friday, 29th April.

Georgina Morrissey on the St Patrick’s Day Parade and Ball Run at Inistioge on Sunday, 20th March.

Niamh Regan, a critically acclaimed songwriter from Galway, all about her music and April Sounds gig. Gary O’Neill, Kilkenny’s singer songwriter, will be supporting her on the 10th April at the Medieval Mile Museum. All proceeds will go to Red Cross Ukraine and UNICEF.

Listen back here: