The start date for work on the Tower road junction in South Kilkenny has now been set

The date has now been named for alteration works to begin at the Tower road junction in South Kilkenny.

The tender was awarded for the €10 million project which is set to start on January 16th.

It will see a flyover built to make the notorious junction safer for all.

Speaking with KCLR News, Councillor Pat Dunphy outlines how long it’s likely to take.

He says “They were talking about 12, maybe 15 months or something like that, so hopefully it will be. There’s a lot of work to be done during that period of time. That’s what we’ve been told anyway”