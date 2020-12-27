The Taoiseach backs introduction to new broadcasting charge

The Taoiseach is giving his backing to the introduction of a new broadcasting charge.

The levy, which would replace the 160 euro television licence, aims to fund public service broadcasting and independent journalism.

It would have to be paid by all households even if they do not own a TV.

It’s currently being examined by a commission on the future of media, which is expected to report back by summer 2021.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says he’s always believed in bringing in the broadcasting charge.