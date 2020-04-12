The Taoiseach rules out welfare cuts and income tax hikes amid crisis

The Taoiseach appears to have ruled out welfare cuts and income tax hikes for dealing with the economic impact of the Covid 19 crisis.

Leo Varadkar says they’re not something the country needs in the next few years.

The number of confirmed cases in the Republic now stands at just under 9 thousand and 320 people have died.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Leo Varadkar says plans are also being drawn up to ease the current restrictions in stages: He said the curve is flatteing and he’s hopeful and the country will peak this month.