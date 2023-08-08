The Thomastown Creative Arts Festival is returning this month

The Thomastown Creative Arts Festival returns this month, presenting a dynamic mix of art exhibitions, open studios, and workshops from the 11th to the 20th of August.

Featuring a rich blend of local and national talent, the festival invites art lovers to gather and celebrate works on display across various venues in and around Thomastown.

Creative Director of Oscar Nominated Animation Studio Cartoon Saloon’s Tom Moore will launch the festival this Saturday.

Festival Organiser Nancy Paton says they are looking forward to welcoming visitors:

“You’re all very welcome to come to visit our beautiful and amazing town and festival during the week of the Kilkenny Arts Festival and our festival, which is August the 11th through to the 20th, we have well over 40 to 50 artists on display and exhibitions throughout town.”