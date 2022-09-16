The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland has been invited to return to Kilkenny for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland has been invited to Kilkenny for St. Patrick’s Day.

The invitation has been offered by the Mayor, David Fitzgerald, as he hosted an event during the Ambassador’s visit to Kilkenny City yesterday. (Thursday)

Cllr Fitzgerald says he was honoured to be a part of the Ukraine Independence Day celebrations in Kilkenny last month, so he wanted to return the favour.

He told KCLR: “I invited the ambassador to come back to Kilkenny on St. Patrick’s Day. I’ve had the honour of being a guest at their independence day celebrations in recent weeks, and I hope to see the ambassador and her team back in Kilkenny to celebrate our national holiday on the 17th of March. “

