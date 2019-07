Declan McCann, a member of Friends of St Luke’s joined Eimear in studio today to discuss need for an MRI scanner at St Luke’s Hospital.

He also responds to Jim Daly’s comments on the ongoing wait for an MRI scanner at St Luke’s.

Minister Daly was in Kilkenny yesterday to attend a number of functions, including the launch of the Geriatric Emergency Medicine Service at the hospital.

Declan McCann tells KCLR they are still waiting for Simon Harris to respond to the issue.

