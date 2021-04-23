The Way It Is Friday 23rd April 2021

The Way It Is;

Edward is the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week,

Edward catches up with our Friday panel, Sean Butler and Pat O Neill. They talk this weeks topics of €140 million Glanbia cheese plant in Bellview, Mass vaccination centres in Carlow and Kilkenny, All pubs should open at the same time as restaurants according to Minister Simon Harris and Storm Lola bringing a heat wave.

Adi Roche on The 35th Anniversary of the Chernobyl Disaster and United Nations Chernobyl Remembrance Day on Monday 26 April.

We talk Fitness with Dee Murphy. Staying fit and active in lock down is so important and Dee is going to tell us how we can do this especially with the good weather

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on the Carlow mass vaccination clinic at IT Carlow,

Tim Butler on the resumption of The Saturday Market which will resume on Saturday 1st May 2021, This will be open to everyone living in Kilkenny due to the inter-county travel being allowed.