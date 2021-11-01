The Way It Is Friday 29th October, 2021

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week.

On Friday’s show,

Sister Stan chats to Edward about her new book Finding Peace,

Minding your Pets this Halloween. Emily Miller of Petmania tells us how to keep our furry friends safe on Halloween,

Band trio “Sola” join Edward in the studio to give us some live music and tell us about their upcoming gig in Rothe House,

Young Irish Filmmakers reach 30 years. Shannon Redmond headed out to the celebrations to chat with those involved,

and Our Friday Panel takes a look back on the week, they chat fake Covid certs and rise in cases.