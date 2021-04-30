The Way It Is Friday 30th April 2021

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in for Sue Nunn,

On Friday’s Show,

Chris White of National Council for the Blind of Ireland on the need to ensure previsions are made for the visually impaired during the reopening of the country,

Edward and Sue went for a lovely walk through Graiguenamanagh during the week, we hear all about it,

Our Friday panel, Sean Butler and Pat O Neill look back on the week, they chat Restrictions being lifted, Closure of the Smithwicks Experience and IT Carlow,

Dr. Conor Teljeu, HIQA’s Chief Scientist on rapid antigen testing in meat plants,

Christine Scarry of Red Alchemy Theatre Company on her upcoming projects with vocal training,

Paul Beehan, General manager of Newpark Hotel on the reopening of hotels and hospitality.