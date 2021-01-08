The Way It Is Friday 8th January 2021

John Masterson is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week on The Way It Is,

On Friday’s Show,

Young scientists from the Presentation College Carlow, Megan Hosey, Jade Ellis and Clare Miller on understanding the positive effects of lock-down,

Mary O’Sullivan on her slot “My Favourite Room” with the Sunday Independent,

Brian Kelly of Mind a Client on working from home,

Dr. Paula Greally is back with us in 2021 with on Covid testing and more,

Michael Jackson remembers Keith Leadbetter,

And Shannon and John chat all things film.