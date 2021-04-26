The Way It Is Monday 26th April 2021

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden takes over for Sue Nunn this week.

On Monday’s Show,

Derek Devoy from Taxi Watch, Taxi Watch Provides Suicide Prevention & Awareness Training To Taxi Drivers Nationwide. He talks about Kilkenny Sunflower Field. It will be FREE ENTRY and all donations in aid of Taxi watch Suicide Prevention

John McGuiness TD on the rising prices of houses and building materials as a result of Covid 19 and Brexit,

Aoife Doyle HSE Senior Occupational Therapist talks about different “learning styles”. Activists, Theorists, Pragmatists or Reflectors.. which one are you?

Cllr Peter Chap Cleere on people travelling within their county, Outdoor areas in particular were very busy over the weekend and one of the busiest spots was Graiguenamanagh

Bishop Denis Nulty on Government rules regarding numbers attending mass,

Our Nore Vision series, Nore Vision is a Kilkenny Leader Partnership initiative that is encouraging community engagement with the River Nore with the aim of establishing a River Trust which will act as a liaison between all those who have an interest in the river. In this programme, we focus on the Oral History strand of the project and hear from Patrick Lydon and from the people who participated in the Oral History Workshops.