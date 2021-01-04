The Way It Is Monday 4th January 2021

John Masterson is in the Hot Seat this week sitting in for Sue Nunn on The Way It Is.

On Monday’s Show,

Colette Shannon of Carlow Kilkenny Samaritans on the work the Samaritans do and how they can help those who need it. The Samaritans helpline is 116 123.

Emily O Reilly, European Ombudsman on living in France, The language of the EU and the work of the European Ombudsman,

HSE Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle on how to keep a routine and the anxiety parents face during this lock down,

Monica’s Hayes’ Series Women’s Bits – Today, we have Clare Moore from Carlow who wrote this story about working as an ICU nurse, intertwined with an account of her granny’s activities during the Civil War – both on the front line, 100 years apart,

Shannon Redmond chats to John on buying clothes and Greta Thurnberg,

Julie Molloy, MD of the National Gallery Company Limited on The National Gallery in London and more,

And Dr. Catherine Motherway of Limerick University Hospital on raising awareness for Organ Donation.