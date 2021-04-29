The Way It Is Thursday 29th April 2021

The Way It Is;

Domhnall Doyle takes over for Sue Nunn today,

On Thursday’s Show,

John Hurley CEO Kilkenny Chamber and Sarah Staunton of Big Picture Marketing.ie talk LEO Courses and the reopening of our towns and country,

Thomas Drury, Student Union president at IT Carlow on IT Carlow Governing body approval of formal application to set up Technological University for South east.

Hairstylist Nigel Kenny on the potential re-opening of hairdressers and barbers in the coming weeks,

Sean Defoe Political Correspondent on latest updates on tonight’s announcement by the Taoiseach,

Pet Sounds with Ormonde Veterinary. James Butler is our vet today. Today’s Topic is Pet Food: what is the best food to feed my pet.

John Ryan from the Pembroke Hotel and Ed Cahill Tullys Bar Carlow look forward to a possible reopening in June

And Matt O’ Keefe ahead of tonight’s Farm Show.