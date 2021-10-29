Catch UpThe Way It Is
The Way It Is Thursday 28th October, 2021
LISTEN BACK HERE
The Way It Is;
Edward Hayden is in the hot seat for Sue this week.
On today’s show:
Ciara Leahy Food & Consumer Editor of Irish Country Living gives us some Christmas Shopping Consumer Advice,
Siobhan Donohoe talks Kilkenny People of the year awards,
Caroline Busher – Author of The Legend of Valentine Sorrow,
Niamh Barry and Michael Moriarty on the unveiling of the Kevin Barry Statue,
Etaoin Holahan – Fennellys of Callan on using the best sustainable, ethically sourced ingredients,
and Matt O’ Keeffe ahead of The Farm Show.