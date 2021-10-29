The Way It Is Thursday 28th October, 2021

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in the hot seat for Sue this week.

On today’s show:

Ciara Leahy Food & Consumer Editor of Irish Country Living gives us some Christmas Shopping Consumer Advice,

Siobhan Donohoe talks Kilkenny People of the year awards,

Caroline Busher – Author of The Legend of Valentine Sorrow,

Niamh Barry and Michael Moriarty on the unveiling of the Kevin Barry Statue,

Etaoin Holahan – Fennellys of Callan on using the best sustainable, ethically sourced ingredients,

and Matt O’ Keeffe ahead of The Farm Show.