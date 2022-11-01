The Way It Is: Tuesday, 1st November 2022

Joining Sue this afternoon…

Karen Gallagher from Royal London highlights the estimated salary of stay-at-home parents could be over €53,000

Counting down to Kilkenomics, David McWilliams tells us what we can expect when the worlds of economics and comedy meet in the medieval city this weekend.

Jacqui Corcoran tells us about her recent trip to Tanzania with World Vision Ireland

Movember is back and Dr Paula Greally joins us to discuss prostrate health

and Lorcan Scott from Kilkenny Heritage Office shares hints and tips to look after our wonderful wildlife!

