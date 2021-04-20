The Way It Is Tuesday 20th April 2021

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn,

On Tuesday’s Show,

We talk Kilkenny’s Local Enterprise Office course Food Academy Start Programme with Carmel Biggane, Supervalu’s Food Academy Manager

The History man, for a bit of history we go over to our weekly Carlow Historyman series with Donal Cadogan to hear the story of Sr Aloysius a nun from the Mercy Convent in Carlow who went to the Crimean War in 1854 to nurse soldiers wounded on the battle fields,

Matt O’ Keefe and Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor on the Glanbia cheese manufacturing plant in South Kilkenny,

Deirdre Clune MEP says Europe wants to hear what you think about education, pandemics, agriculture and other important topics

Dr. Justin Quane on skin spots and Covid Vaccines

George Jacob from Self Help Africa on 1 million trees planted thanks to support from County Carlow

and Niall Rhatigan on Eco cool virus killer