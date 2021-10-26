The Way It Is Tuesday 26th October 2021

The Way It Is;



Edward Hayden is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week,

John Hurley, Chief Executive Officer at Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce on the reopening of businesses and why it is important to continue to shop local,



Niall Rhatigan of ECO Cool on how to continue good ventilation as we go into the winter months,

The Historyman Carlow which tells stories from characters and events in Carlow’s past. The Historyman is Donal Cadogan, and he wrote and narrated the following story about a day out poaching in 1888 which ended very badly,

Fr. Willie Purcell on Jojo Dullard’s anniversary which is coming up on the 9th of November,

Dr. Justin Kwong on treating cold and coughs with medication from your pharmacy,

Paul Smith of Freebooters on ‘Dribble for MND Day’. Paul was unfortunately diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease earlier this year. He will be dribbling a ball up and down the Fairgreen 150 times in recognition of the average number of people diagnosed with MND in Ireland each year.

and Dr. Joe Mullholland, Director of the MacGill Summer School on the event that will be held on Wed Oct 27th to Fri Oct 29th2021.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-way-it-is-john-hurley-ceo-at-kilkenny-chamber-on-why-it-is-important-to-continue-to-shop-local?si=700311597f8a4c4eb6a5a82b60e8a5f1

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-way-it-is-niall-rhatigan-of-eco-cool-on-how-to-continue-good-ventilation?si=700311597f8a4c4eb6a5a82b60e8a5f1