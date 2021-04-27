The Way It Is Tuesday 27th April 2021

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in for Sue Nunn,

On Tuesday’s Show,

Laurence Conroy of Security Risk Advisors. Laurence will chat to us about cyber security and What it is, Why are there so many social media scams and cloning?, How do we know what links in emails not to click? How can we protect ourselves from banking scams? and What to look out for.

Cllr Joe Malone on being the latest victim of scammers,

GARDA Detective Sergeant Brian Sheeran on invoice redirect scams and how can the guards help you with this and more,

The History Man aka Donal Cadogan who has written and narrated this series of stories on events and characters from Carlow’s history.Today we bring you the story of Boyle Roche who at one time served as a MP for Old Leighlin and who later became known as the Father of the Irish Bull,

GP Dr Justin Kwong on how to differentiate between Hay-fever and Covid 19,

Marie Smith of Kilkenny City Library on The Grow it Forward initiative and how to get involved,

Ronan Moore , Author of Fionn and the Fianna on his new book.