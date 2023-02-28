The Way It Is: Tuesday, 28th February 2023

The Way It Is:

Kilkenny Chamber is welcoming the Windsor Framework. CEO John Hurley discusses this with us.

Edwina Grace is live from Castlecomer where people there are facing life with yet another boil water notice.

Tom Britton of Marble City Travel will cheer us up with some sunny possibilities this spring season.

Chairman of Kilkenny County Council, Pat Fitzpatrick will be responding to issues with the boil water notice in Castlecomer. He also briefly talks about the White Hill Windfarm.

Dr Justin Kwong talks family health.

The Kilkenny St Patrick’s Day Grand Marshall, Edward Hayden, will be remembering St. Patrick’s Day as a small boy.