The Way It Is Wednesday 28th October, 2021

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in the hot seat for Sue to bring you The Way It Is this week,

Catherine O’Hare of Headway Brain Injury Service and Support tells us about the supports they offer,

Aenne Barr on the new play she is staring in tomorrow in the Watergate Theatre called ‘Heather’,

Nollaig Healy tells us all about Kilkenny Science Festival,

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum has been voted a winner in the 2021 World Travel Awards, Darragh Doyle tells us more about it,

Mary Meany of Goresbridge Drama Festival,

and Bart Pawlukojc from Arán Kilkenny on their recent awards and new winter menu.