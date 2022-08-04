The Way It Is with Brian Redmond: Thursday, 4th August 2022

The Way It Is:

Brian Redmond is in for Sue Nunn today.

On today’s show,

Romanian Ambassador to Ireland Laurenţiu-Mihai Ştefan is visiting Kilkenny. Liviu Iftime and the Ambassador pop by the KCLR Studios before heading to the Kilkenny Arts Festival. He tells Brian about his visit and what he has gotten up to.

A new report from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland has shown a drop in the number of pubs locally. Chair of the Kilkenny Vintners Anthony Morrison tells us more.

Marie Couchman, Senior Market Advisor for Design & Crafts Council Ireland on the events that are happening in Carlow and Kilkenny for craft month.

As the cost-of-living rises, the impact’s more and more obvious in everyday life. Our Edwina Grace has been out on the streets of Carlow and Kilkenny asking people how they’ve been hardest hit – on tomorrow’s KCLR Live you’ll hear how the increase in food and groceries is hurting many, now though let’s hear how locals are feeling about the fuel and energy supply payment jump.

Clare Dunphy PRO with Kilkenny Water Safety & Marie Cositgan of Acquired Brain Injury Kilkenny tell us about Nore Swim that takes place this Saturday. They tell us how people can get involved. Clare informed us that all participants will receive a medal following the event.

Martin Bridgeman reports live from Kilkenny Arts Festival. He is joined by Pat Carey, Marketing and Development Manager who tells Brian all about the festival.

Kevin Tynan, a Rose of Tralee escort from Kilkenny tells us what he is most looking forward to ahead of the festival kicking off on the 19th.