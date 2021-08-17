The Way It Is with Domhnall Doyle 17th August 2021

The Way It Is;

Domhnall Doyle is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week,

On today’s show,

Dr. Tomás Ryan, founding member of the Independent Scientific Advisory Group talks about the risks of another Covid lock-down happening if more safety measures aren’t taken when children return to school,

Mathew Smyth talks to Domhnall about Cat Laughs and how they have adapted to covid restrictions,

The Historyman Carlow which is written and narrated by Donal Cadogan. Over the past few months we have heard about heroic feats, tragic events and tales of fraudsters, inventors and pioneers from Carlow’s past. Today we bring you the story of St Anne’s Church – a church that crossed the river.

Professor John Fitzgerald, member of Climate Change Advisory Council chats about IPCC and Met Eireann reports,

Jennifer Cimerman from the Marie Keating Foundation chats about the Concert 4 Cancer concert fundraiser coming up at the end of the month,

and Tomás Jackman tells us about the live event industry and the return of indoor gigs.