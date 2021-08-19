The Way It Is with Domhnall Doyle 19th August 2021

The Way It Is;

Domhnall Doyle is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week,

On today’s show,

Seán Ó hArgáin joins Domhnall in studio. He is the Principal of Gaelscoil Osraí in Kilkenny and he chats to Domhnall about back to school and Covid Measures,

Lynne McCormack from FRS Recruitment on changing careers,

Jim Fitzgerald, Irish Water Regional Operations Manager on ‘Think Before You Flush’. What are you putting down your toilet?

Tomás Jackman chats to Domhnall about their recent protest over the treatment of the entertainment and live music sector,

Gavin Dixon of BITS on cyber security for local businesses and the HSE ransomware attack,

And Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm Show.