The Way It Is with Domhnall Doyle: Monday, 8th August 2022

The Way It Is;

Domhnall Doyle is in the seat for Sue Nunn this week.

On today’s show,

Water supply is becoming scarce as local temperatures rise. Irish Water has announced that overnight restrictions are being introduced on the whole of the Clogh,Castlecomer supply from 10pm to 7am due to shortages. Cllr Joe Brennan tells us more.

Aisling McDonald was out and about over the weekend for the arts festival and met with Shelia and Anne from Cois Nore about their pop up shop in St Canices Community Hall.

Kieran Brennan, Retired Major General gives us an update on the war in Ukraine. He talks about what is happening in Taiwan at the moment.

It’s sunflower galore in Kilkenny as The Kilkenny Sunflower Field is back. Following a hugely successful event last year for a special cause, even more seeds have been sown in Callan. Ahead of the opening date our Edwina Grace popped by to find out more.

Our Kilkenny Rose, Molly Coogan pops by the KCLR studio for one final send off before she leaves for the Rose of Tralee Tour on Thursday.

We go live to Ken McGuire who is at the homecoming for the Kilkenny camogie team. Áine Fahey describes what the atmosphere at Sunday’s final.

Lorcan Scott of The Heritage Council fills us in on what is happening during Heritage Week.