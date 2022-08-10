The Way It Is with Domhnall Doyle; Wednesday, 10th August 2022

The Way It Is;

Domhnall Doyle is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week.

Cathal Nolan of Ireland’s Weather Channel on the heatwave that is coming this week. A yellow weather warning has been issued locally.

This weekend is the Keep Her Lit Folk & Trad Festival in Kilkenny. Brigid Mae Power talks to Domhnall about her festival performance and what she is most looking forward to.

Dave Leonard of Laharts Kilkenny talks to Domhnall about the growing popularity of electric vehicles and their local availability.

Eric Derr of Carlow College and member of the US Democratic Party, discusses the FBI investigation into Donald Trump and the possibility of him running for president again.

Susan Garrett of the Johnstown Historical Society on their book launch that is taking place this Saturday.