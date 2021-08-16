The Way It Is with Domhnall Doyle

The Way It Is;

Domhnall Doyle is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week.

On today’s show,

Stephanie McDermott, lecturer in Carlow College and human right campaigner talks to Domhnall about what is happening in Afghanistan at the minute,

Domhnall speaks to Afghani man, living in Kilkenny Maiwand Banayee about the developments that are happening at the minute. Maiwand Banayee has been living in Kilkenny for the past 14 years but still has many family members living in Afghanistan. He is worried for their safety,

HSE Senior Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle chats about “meaningful occupations” what it is and how we can restore them if we are no longer engaging,

Sheila Donnelly of New Park Family Resource Centre chats about front-line workers. Are they all being acknowledged fairly?

Eddie Scally gives us a preview of Full Time as well as the sports full weekend we have coming up this weekend on KCLR,

Eimear Breen from An Post tells us how we can enter Prize Bond. This comes after a local Kilkenny winner wins €50K,

and Programme 6 in ‘What Has Europe Ever Done for the Environment’ focuses on Greener Tourism. What Has Europe Ever Done for the Environment is funded by the Communicating Europe Initiative