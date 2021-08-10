The Way It Is with Edward Hayden 10th August 2021

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week,

On today’s show,

Tony Strickland chats to Edward about Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival that is running from the 5th – 15th August,

David Moore on Doorstep Dances by VISUAL Carlow, a free six week one to one dance and movement programme for over 65s,

The Historyman Carlow, which tells stories of characters and events from Carlow’s past. This week Donal Cadogan, series writer and narrator, brings you the story of Olive Hall Ireland’s First Lady Master of the Hunt who lived at Kellistown Cottage in Carlow,

Matt O’Keeffe on the Glanbia Cheese Plant,

Dr. Justin Kwong on vaccinating 12-15 year olds, he gives us all the information we need to know,

Edward catches up with two local artists Ellen Duggan and Marie Langton at their exhibition in the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel

and Noelle Roche on 5 Positives moments to get through this time.