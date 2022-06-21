The Way It Is with Edward Hayden: Tuesday 21st June

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

June Tinsley from NCBI calls on Government to tackle cost of living and support people who are blind or vision impaired through Budget 2023.

Janette O’Brien from Carlow Mental Health Association chats to Edward about the Summer Solstice Celebration.

Reel to Reel is playing at the ‘Pilgrims and Players’ at the Ballykeeffe Ampitheatre on Saturday, 25th June, John Bermingham joins us to tell us all about it.

Carmel Cummins is a Committee Member of the Inistioge Tidy Towns. Inistioge has been named Ireland’s Best Kept Village!

Simon Alliss, Championship Director for the Horizon Irish Open joins Edward to chat about the 2022 Horizon Irish Open which will be played at Mount Juliet Estate from June 30-July 3.

Cllr Maria Dollard talks about a motion to support and develop parking spaces for those with Hidden Disabilities has been unanimously adopted by Kilkenny County Council.

Anna May McHugh, National Ploughing Association Managing Director chats to Edward about the National Brown Bread Baking Competition and the preparations for the upcoming Ploughing Competition.