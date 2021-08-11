The Way It Is with Edward Hayden Wednesday 11th August 2021

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s show,

Edward Hayden is in for Sue Nunn,

Paul McManus of Carlow Little Theatre announces ‘Shakespeare in Pieces’ which features extracts from the works of William Shakespeare,

Brian Kelly of MindaClient chats to Edward about the pros and cons of working from home,

Local TD John McGuinness on the funding of more than €315,000 awarded to sports oulets throughout Kilkenny for equipment grants,

Grainne Kennedy, an energy enginner with 3cea, tells us about the launch of The Greener HGV Programme and importance of sustainability,

Sally Stevens tells us about Theatre Outdoors in a Beautiful Garden with Coolgreany Drama,

Jenny Johnston of JYSK on opening more stores in Ireland, creating more jobs for local people,

And Keith Swan chat to Edward about Swans Sunflower Farm in Carlow