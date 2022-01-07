The Way It Is with John Masterson : January 7th, 2022

Rachel Doyle, owner of the Arboretum Garden Centre in Carlow and Colin Ahern, President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce reflect on business matters in Carlow & Kilkenny on The Way It Is on KCLR with John Masterson.

Irene McCormick, is a lecture in Carlow Institute of Technology and a regular contributor to the show. She spoke with John about recent graduations, issues around education in the time of COVID restrictions, working with ‘influencers’ and a recent visit to the Middle East.

Professor Gerry Kileen is AXA chair in applied Pathogen Ecology and a proud member of @ISAGCOVID19 [zero covid] group, based in UCC. The group who have been urging stronger measures against Covid from beginning. He spoke with John about where we are at now with pandemic? Is it going to peter out?…is the current variant more spreadable and less virulent?

Ciarán Dunphy, proper consultant DNG Ella Dunphy, spoke with John about the current state of property market, looking back at 2021 and looking forward to 2022.

Pat O’Neill & Seán Butler joined John for a discussion on the events of the week and the anniversary of the passing of the treaty vote, among other current issues.

Liam McCabe from South East Mountain Rescue spoke with John about things had been for the service over the holidays? Liam also had some excellent advice on how to be safe hill walking and on the mountains.

2022 is the European Union’s Year of Youth. Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune is highlighting the importance of this, particularly in the context of the pandemic.