The Way It Is with John Masterson; Monday 28th March 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

John Masterson is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week,

Edwina Grace gives us an insight into last Friday when 12 organisations were presented with donations by the Lions,

Niall Dollard fills us in on what’s to come with the weather, are the warm evenings here to stay?

Personal Trainer Laura Donoghue tells us the fitness do’s and dont’s for losing those Covid pounds,

Underdogs Producer Rob O’Connor is looking for some hurlers for a show on TG4,

Jim Kavanagh updates us on his journey to the Polish Border,

and we hear about Young Social Innovators, Ava Dunphy and Lily Rose from St.Leo’s tell us about their projects.