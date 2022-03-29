The Way It Is with John Masterson; Tuesday 29th March 2022

The Way It Is;

On Tuesday’s show,

Mary O’Hanlon on the annual general meeting of the Kilkenny Age Friendly Older People’s Council tomorrow at The Hoban Hotel.

Paul Thornton, Principal of Tullow Community School, on current covid situations in schools, Ukrainian refugee students being welcomed and continuous assesment as a key part of the Leaving Cert Exams.

Sgt Peter McConnon, Crime Prevention Officer, talks about fraud calls and texts, and how to avoid them.

Dr Justin Kwong talks about the vomiting bug that’s been going around, hospital being busy and more of you medical concerns.

Pat Durkin of BirdWatch Ireland talks about the effects of mountain fires on wildlife. He also tells us the kind of birds coming out now that the summer and hot weather are on the way.

Matt O’Keefe chats about the changes in use of fertilisers due to scarcity and increase of prices.