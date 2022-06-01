The Way It Is with John Masterson; Wednesday 1st June 2022

The Way It Is;

John Masterson is in the hot seat for Sue today,

On today’s show,

Adi Roche of Chernobyl Children International on the costs to make the Chernobyl Plant safe following the Russian Invasion.

We talk all things Bloom and Irish Wasabi with Mag Kirwan of Goatsbridge and Pat Fitzgerald of Beothonics.

Cat Laughs is coming soon, Naoise Nunn tells us what we can expect from it.

Paul Delahunty one of Irelands leading infomation security experts on cybersecurity,

The Waterford Metropolitan Area draft Transport Strategy was unveiled this morning at the Granville Hotel in Waterford, Edwina Grace was there.

Tracey Kilgannon chats fast fashion – do you rewear your clothes?

Eddie Scally looks ahead to a weekend full of sport including the big Kilkenny v Galway game.

MacDonagh Junctions Marion Acreman has found a passion for motorbikes. She tells us all about it.