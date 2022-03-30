The Way It Is with John Masterson; Wednesday 30th March 2022

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s show,

CEO of Kilkenny Chamber, John Hurley, on the current traffic arrangement and changes in Kilkenny.

Ains Nyuk, an initiative by the Gardai, is a five-a-side soccer tournament involving teams from Kilkenny City’s Traveller Communities. Edwina Grace was live on the grounds of Freebooters for the first training session.

Emily Miller tells us about the return of Petmania’s Puppy Care Classes.

Mayor Andrew McGuinnes and Liviu tell us about Songs for Ukraine, a concert to be held on Sunday, 3rd April. The initiative is to raise awareness and funds for Ukraine.

Tom Britton of Marble City Travel on current passport wait times, funding for travel agents and Dublin airport wait times.

Anna Brady tells us about Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland – A Family Opera by Will Todd and Maggie Gottlieb on Friday, 1st April at the Watergate Theatre. Book your tickets here.

Linda Murray, Founder of Beoga Nutrition, discusses nutrition fot hot weather, vegan and ceoliac options for barbeque, and more nutrition tips.

Annette Fox, CEO of Carlow County Development Partnership Ltd, appeal for donations in aid of Ukrainian refugees, 31 adults, 18 children, 1 infant, a cat and a dog, who arrived in Carlow last week.