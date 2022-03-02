The Way It Is with John Masterson; Wednesday 3rd March 2022

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s show,

John Hurley, CEO of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, talks about the Chamber Awards. Rita Shanahan, owner of Lorimat Jewellers, tells us about the nominations.

Rory Gillen, founder of Gillen Markets, invites us to attend their free 1-hour investment seminar at Lyrath Estate Hotel on Tuesday, 8th March.

ExWell Medical has partnered with the Department of Health Sciences at IT Carlow to launch special exercise classes at the college for 12 weeks from March 8th. Dr Noel McCaffrey on this. If interested, contact Dr Claire Lodge via [email protected]

Janine Kennedy of Irish Country Living talks about “Investigating Your Food: Gender Equality”

KCLR’s reporter Edwina Grace was out and about asking the public if they would take Ukranian refugees into their homes.

Moira Grassick, COO at Peninsula Ireland, discusses the increase in sexual harassment at work.

The Heritage Council Wildlife Officer Lorcan Scott brings us Wonderful Wildlife for the month of March.

Sean McKeown, Director of Planning, Economic and Environmental Services at Kilkenny County Council, updates us on the Greenway Kilkenny Section.