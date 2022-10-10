The Way It Is with Matt O’Keeffe: Monday, 10th October 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

The 92nd National Ploughing Championships is set to return to Ratheniska, Co. Laois next year. Anna May McHugh, Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association, joins us to chat about this.

Choral Director Ann Moylan and John Kinsella tells us all about the Cairdeas Parkinson’s Choir’s Open Night.

Klass Oil Director Gabriel Brannigan on their products like home heating oil, commercial heating oil, and their newly opened office at Carlow Town.

Séan Finan, Chief Executive Officer of the Irish Bioenergy Association, on bioenergy and their upcoming IrBEA Bionenergy Conference happening in Kilkenny.

refurbed, the fastest-growing online platform for refurbished electronic devices, is urging Irish consumers to consider going green when purchasing new tech devices, particularly mobile phones, laptops and tablets. Padraig Power, Marketing Manager of Refurbed Ireland, joins us on this.

Ger Mullaly, one of the organisers of Savour Kilkenny, tells us about the Savour Kilkenny Food Festival.

Helen Mallon, volunteer and spokesperson of Team Hope, chats about Team Hope’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal.

Sinead Keogh all about sports and ahead of her show, Full Time.