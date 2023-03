The Way It Is;

Founder and Director of the National Centre for Men’s Health, Noel Richardson joins Sue.

Dr Sarah Doyle of HSE Carlow Kilkenny tells us about a new TB campaign.

Our Friday panel Sean Butler and Pat O’Neill look back on the biggest stories of the week.

Chief Operations Officer at Cartoon Saloon, Catherine Roycroft was at the Menopause Summit yesterday. She tells us all about it.