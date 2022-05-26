The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; 26th May 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

We hear from Carlow Singer Songwriter Pat Byrne, now living and working in Texas about yesterdays shooting of 21 innocents including 19 primary school children just a couple of hours away from where he lives,

Edwina Grace brings interviews with some of the guests at the very special Mayoral reception for our own Johnny Barry last night,

Dave O Neill of Graigue Ballycallan on a big weekend for the club,

Richard Ryan our resident vet talks all things cats and kittens,

What rodenticides can do to wildlife, Mick Wright wildlife enthusiast fills us in,

And Matt O Keefe ahead of tonight’s Farm show