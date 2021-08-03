The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 3rd August 2021

The Way It Is;

Today “Kilkenny” under Irish rider Cian O Connor is looking good for tomorrow’s final in the Olympics. We hear from Tom Brennan from Gowran who bred the horse,

Composer Brian Irvine on the Skate Park installation for Kilkenny Arts Festival,

Gwen Blanchfield on her big US radio station win with her song “You Never Said Goodbye”

Looking for GAA and other sporting memorabilia for the Irish Emigration Museum European Project, Nathan Manning on this,

We go over to our weekly series – The Historyman Carlow which tells stories from characters and events in Carlow’s past. This week we bring you the story of John Sadlier who was a businessman, banker and MP for Carlow. He was also a swindler,

And Dennis Drennan tells us all about Kilkenny’s Mills.