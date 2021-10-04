The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 4th October 2021

The Way It Is;

On Monday’s show,

Missing Gold and Blue Macaw now reunited with his owner,

FF Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan and Cllr David Fitzgerald reacts to the National Development Plan announcement,

Eoin Swithin Walsh on what happened 100 years ago in Kilkenny in Times of Revolution,

Car sales somewhat down but Electric cars up; Brian Cooke, Director General of SIMI on this,

The second episode of Trees and I’ll be talking to local Teagasc Tree expert Michael Somers,