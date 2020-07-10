The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 10th July 2020

On Friday’s show, the big local story is planning permission for a massive development on the Waterford North Quays..the Kilkenny side of the river… we speak with Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan. Staycations – are people holidaying in Ireland, Colin Ahern joins us – President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce and Manager of the Ormonde Hotel. Anne Fleck Byrne, Drakelands Nursing Home on how they are doing these days. Dr Paula Greally will be talking about the misery of ongoing sickness and nausea in pregnancy and whether mothers can get relief from it plus she talks about the rising R number. And with barbeque weather on it’s way…how to make sure you don’t make yourself sick from under-cooked hamburgers!