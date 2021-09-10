The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 10th September, 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

John McGuinness on that letter to the Taoiseach and his Fianna Fáil colleagues,

Pat O Neill and Sean Butler look back at the week. This week’s stories to cover involve the Confirmations Nowlan Park, John McGuinness’ letter, 9/11, Rás na mBan and more.

Ebony Masuku catches up with minor Kilkenny camogie players about their recent win,

Tim Butler on what’s actually planned with all that money for the Market Yard in Kilkenny,

Joe McKeown, President INTO and former school principal at De La Salle Primary school in Kilkenny on the frustration of school principals over Covid and the safety of pupils,

And Joan Coen, Carlow artist tells us what she is doing for Culture night next week.