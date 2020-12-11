The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 11th December 2020

On Friday’s Show,

We look back on 16 days of a campaign to raise awareness of Domestic violence, Enough is Enough – Stop Domestic Abuse and talk to Mairead Maddock of Tusla and Marion Dowd of Barnardos,

Carl Lynch of Revise.ie and Fergal Brennan on study habits and exercise,

The brilliant girls of Scoil Mhuire Lourdes in Tullow and their fundraising for SVP,

Dr Paula Greally makes her Friday house visit. She speaks of the high covid numbers locally and in St. Luke’s Hospital,

Ear Nose and Throat specialist Neil Riley on where we are at with the virus,

Aine Fahey ahead of this weekend’s All Ireland Final’s,