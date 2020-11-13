The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 13th November 2020

On Friday’s Show,

The Chairperson of The Road Safety Authority Liz O Donnell is with us,

Rob Cass of Falcon Developments, the company developing the North Quays in South Kilkenny,

Altamont Gardens are welcoming lots of local people as they appreciate the gem on their doorsteps, Paul Cutler tells us all about it.

Dr Paula Greally drops by for her Friday house call,

Bill Badbody AKA Editor in Chief of Waterford Whispers news will join us from his Tramore base,

And we continue with our series What has Europe Ever done for us? Today asking what has Europe ever done for the Arts?