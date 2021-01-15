The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 15th January 2021

The Way It Is with Sue Nunn,

On Friday’s Show,

A young Carlow Girl, Jamalida Rafique a member of the Rohingya community with her poem which has this morning had an international audience,

Joe Cleere musician, who has also been playing recently to international audiences too, on his new song Stand Together,

Local Councillor, Andrea Dalton on recovering from Covid 19,

Sean Butler and Pat O Neill on the topics of the week,

And Gillian Grattan and Ray Noctor on the Mother and Baby Homes report,