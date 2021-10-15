The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 15th October, 2021

The Way It Is;

On Friday’s Show,

Looking forward to the Winter Solstice at at very special place in South Kilkenny, Richard Walsh tells us all about it,

Tony Lauhoff on the new city library.

Kilkenny is one of the few counties without an archivist, Cllr Maria Dollard on this,

Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler look back at the week,

We hear from Tullow’s Romanian X-Factor star Stefan J Doyle as he tells us how the experience going,

And Sue talks to St Luke’s Hospital cardiologist Michael Conway about the rising figures of Covid in our country.