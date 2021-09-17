The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 17th September 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

The full guide to Culture night in Kilkenny and Carlow with Ken McGuire, he gives us the low down on what’s going on and at what time,

Eamonn Sean and Stephen Treacy from the final day of the ploughing at Ratheniska, we go to them live as they receive the results. They tell us what it was like to be back at the championship,

John Kirwan, author archivist, remembering Mary Wallace and telling us about his new book,

Saving Inistioge, John Gilsenan on plans for the village proposed by Kilkenny County Council,

Helena Power looks ahead to Traveller Pride week and tells us about the upcoming event,

And Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler look back at the week, they talk about John McGuinness, the Vote of No Confidence and more.