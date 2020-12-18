The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 18th December 2020

On Friday’s Show,

Today the Kilkenny born Managing Director of UPMC David Beirne, on the giant 21 billion dollar non profit health enterprise which is expanding in Ireland, particularly in the South East,

Professor Muiris O’Sullivan on the Neolithic Passage Tomb at Knockroe which sadly will not receive visitors on Monday, the shortest day of the year. Richard Walsh of Lingaun Valley Tourism on this also.

Daniel Docherty talks about the challenges of Covid for him as an Autistic person and his Christmas song,

Domhnall Doyle on Covid 19 Restriction Updates,

Carl Lynch of revise.ie and the Ekker app on revision over the Christmas break,

And Dr Paula Greally’s last house call before Christmas on rise in infection numbers and restrictions after Christmas