The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 19th February 2021

The Way It Is,

On Friday’s Show,

Today Pat Cox the former President of the European Parliament on the importance of St Columbanus and in particular his relationship with Carlow, Mary Lawlor, CEO of Carlow County Development Partnership on this too.

Ebony Masuku on being a teenager in Covid times,

Dr Paula Greally drops by on her weekly House visit to The Way It Is, talking Covid Vaccinations,

Darragh O Loughlin of The Irish Pharmacy Union tells us when pharmacists might be giving the vaccines

And Colm Flynn, Archaeologist tells us what has been found under the streets of Medieval Thomastown